Want It Warmer? Or Colder?

After Sunday's chill - the high at the Lubbock airport was 61° - this afternoon much warmer air will spread across the KCBD viewing area. A few spots may top out near 80 degrees! There will be a small price to pay for the warmth: It's going to be a gusty day. I expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Recent rains should help damper the blowing dust potential. The warmth, the wind, the mostly sunny sky, and the lower relative humidity will help offset some of the wet soil conditions that have interfered with or prevented heavy harvesting equipment from getting to work in some area fields.