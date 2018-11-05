Want It Warmer? Or Colder?

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On the way, a gusty day with a very warm afternoon for early November. In the accompanying video you’ll see quite a warm-up, what weather to expect on Election Day, and when the cold returns. “If you don’t like the weather now, just wait five minutes.”
After Sunday's chill - the high at the Lubbock airport was 61° - this afternoon much warmer air will spread across the KCBD viewing area. A few spots may top out near 80 degrees! There will be a small price to pay for the warmth: It's going to be a gusty day. I expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Recent rains should help damper the blowing dust potential. The warmth, the wind, the mostly sunny sky, and the lower relative humidity will help offset some of the wet soil conditions that have interfered with or prevented heavy harvesting equipment from getting to work in some area fields.
Election Day weather will be mild, especially so for early November. The day will bring a little more sunshine, a little more warmth, and a little less wind. For our Hour-by-Hour breakdown of Tuesday’s weather please see our Weather Page here or check out our free KCBD First Alert Weather App*.
Cold air will begin its return about the time the last ballot is cast. I expect a drop of 20 or more degrees from Tuesday's high to Wednesday's, and we are looking at a potential drop of around 45 degrees from our early week highs to our late week lows. There may even be some light precipitation. Check out our Extended (Daily) Forecast on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Both platforms include forecasts out to ten days.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 35°, six degrees below average for the date. The high was 61°, eight degrees below the average. The November 4 record low is 20° (1950) and the record high 88° (2017). For today, November 5, Lubbock’s average low is 40° and the high 68°. The record low is 22° (1959) and the record high 86° (1924 and 19162). Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:51 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:11 AM CST.
The Lubbock airport Month-To-Date precipitation total is -0-. The Year-To-Date (YTD) is 13.76″, which is 3.91″ below the YTD average.
