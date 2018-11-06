Goodbye spring and hello winter, again.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Some great weather for voting today in Texas. That will change by tomorrow as a series of cold fronts brings our weather back to the reality of November.
The first front will roll across the south plains overnight and when it’s time for school and work tomorrow it will be cold and possibly wet, at least with some light rain or drizzle. Wednesday morning temps will begin in the low 40s in Lubbock.
The afternoon will remain cold with highs in the mid 40s and a continuing chance of some form of light rain or drizzle. Chances of rain will increase Wednesday evening and continue through Friday morning. The afternoon high temperatures will remain in the 40s tomorrow, Thursday and Friday. This is a long term cold spell with the cold air spilling into the region from the north and central U.S.
Rainfall amounts for Lubbock will be light, but added to the clouds and north winds will make the 40s feel much colder. In addition, a wintry mix will be possible in the northwest south plains by Thursday and Friday mornings, with the best chance Friday morning.
Right now, it appears that the weekend will bring sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures with readings back in the mid to upper 50s.
However, the break may be short as models show another cold front late Sunday keeping early next week cloudy and cold.
