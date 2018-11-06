Know the Foe: No. 15 Texas Longhorns

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are gearing up for their final home game of the season, as they host fifteenth ranked Texas.
The Longhorns come to the Hub City 6-3 on the season and are currently on a two-game skid. For the second week in a row, Texas Tech will play under the lights of Jones AT&T Stadium to a national audience.
This is the 68th meeting between the two programs, as the Longhorns control the all-time advantage in the series 50-17. In Lubbock, Texas has a 20-10 advantage in games over Texas Tech.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is 2-3 during his tenure against Texas Tech.
Offensively, the Longhorns ranked fifth in the Big 12 Conference in total offense. Where they are ranked seventh in rushing offense, fifth in passing offense, and seventh in Red Zone offense.
Since their bye week, the Texas defense has had their lumps but still sits middle of the pack and is ranked fifth in total defense.
The Longhorns rank fourth in rushing defense, eighth in passing defense, but are first in Red Zone defense.
According to Vegas, Texas Tech is an early one-and-a-half-point underdog, but the ESPN Power Index gives Texas Tech a 60.2-percent chance to win.
