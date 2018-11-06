Local high school football teams ranked in State

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After week 10 of the high school football regular season, there are 18 teams ranked in the new state polls.
Here are the AP State Football rankings:
5A Division 1: No. 9 Coronado
5A Division 2: No. 6 Lubbock Cooper
4A Division 2: No. 8 Estacado
3A Division 1: No. 3 Shallowater
2A Division 1: No. 3 New Deal, No. 5 Sundown
The 1A rankings come courtesy of sixmanfootball.com.
1A Division 1: No. 4 Borden County, No. 9 Ira, No. 11 Spur, No. 13 Paducah, No. 21 Nazareth, No. 22 Hermleigh, No. 23 Petersburg
1A Division 2: No. 4 Motley County, No. 7 Whitharral, No. 11 Anton, No. 13 Amherst, No. 18 Jayton
