Local high school football teams ranked in State (Devin Ward)
By Devin Ward | November 5, 2018 at 7:50 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 7:50 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After week 10 of the high school football regular season, there are 18 teams ranked in the new state polls.

Here are the AP State Football rankings:

5A Division 1: No. 9 Coronado

5A Division 2: No. 6 Lubbock Cooper

4A Division 2: No. 8 Estacado

3A Division 1: No. 3 Shallowater

2A Division 1: No. 3 New Deal, No. 5 Sundown

The 1A rankings come courtesy of sixmanfootball.com.

1A Division 1: No. 4 Borden County, No. 9 Ira, No. 11 Spur, No. 13 Paducah, No. 21 Nazareth, No. 22 Hermleigh, No. 23 Petersburg

1A Division 2: No. 4 Motley County, No. 7 Whitharral, No. 11 Anton, No. 13 Amherst, No. 18 Jayton

