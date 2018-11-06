Lubbock mother asking for donations to help send thousands of Christmas stockings to troops

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock mother is making it her mission to send thousands of stuffed stockings to military members who will not be home for the holidays this year.
Sandra Vela came up with the idea when she was thinking of ways to bring a little Christmas cheer to her daughter Allie Moya, who is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps.
“My daughter is one out of those three thousand that aren’t going to come home for Christmas. I wanted them to wake up on Christmas morning and be like ‘Hey i got a stocking, somebody really cares for me'," Vela said.
Vela is now asking for the community’s help in sending filled stockings to her daughter and three-thousand Marines and sailors aboard the ship.
On Monday, Vela set up donation boxes at Virginia College, Cavazos Middle School, and the Optimist Boys & Girls Club.
Marti Makuta, the principal of Cavazos Middle School, says the donation drive is a great opportunity for not only the students, but the community, to get involved and show their love and support for the troops.
“It makes us feel grateful that we can be of service and can help. It makes us feel connected because we know that these people, and we know that other people’s family and children, are going to be blessed by this caring gesture," Makuta said.
Those interested in helping Vela pull off this Christmas miracle can drop off stockings, snacks, candy, and hand-written cards to any of the three donation boxes.
Donation boxes will be available at Virginia college, Cavazos Middle School, and the Optimist Boys & Girls Club until November 30th.
The stockings will be shipped to troops on December 1st.
