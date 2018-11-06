Lubbock, Texas native on Ball State team winning second place in architecture competition

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Caitlyn Barhorst of Lubbock, Texas, was part of a Ball State University student team that studied and measured a historic schoolhouse owned by her family since 1972, winning second place in the 2018 Charles E. Peterson Prize Competition.
Barhorst — who earned her master’s in both architecture and historic preservation while on the project — spent an entire semester preparing a submission to the competition, which awards $2,000 to $5,000 for outstanding measured drawings of historical buildings and places the architectural work in the Library of Congress. If the historical building were damaged or destroyed, the team’s intricate measured drawing would offer construction guidance on every dimension of the structure — even destroyed historical elements no longer present on the building.
The competition aims to heighten awareness of the nation’s historical buildings and to add exemplary student work to the Historic American Buildings Survey collection at the Library of Congress.
The team chose to study Southgate Schoolhouse in West Harrison, Indiana, acquired four decades ago by Barhorst’s great-aunt, who was a teacher in the surrounding community. Its significant role in West Harrison’s education system from 1862-1955 and its architectural uniqueness also inspired the students.
“The schoolhouse reflects how many lives the women in my family have changed because of their passion for education,” she said. “It’s a great honor to know that this piece of my family’s history can be shared through our team’s hard work.”
Barhorst poured passion and dedication into the project from start to finish: She began by compiling historical research about the team’s chosen building and then drove two hours to measure every inch of the building’s exterior and interior. After collecting the detailed data, the team sketched the building and its measurements that would serve as a complete historical record.
“Receiving second place means that our hard work to document this historic building is important,” Barhorst said. “Classes at Ball State allow students to engage in real-world projects, which are crucial to success in the field.”
