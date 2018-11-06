Man sentenced to weekends in jail, probation for 2015 intoxicated manslaughter

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - In court on Monday, 24-year-old Carlos Felix Tovar pleaded guilty to intoxicated manslaughter and he waived his right to a jury trial. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, to be served on weekends, and he was also sentenced to eight years of probation.
On Feburary 15, 2015 at approximately 1:46 a.m., patrol officers were called to a car crash with injuries at 82nd Street and Indiana Ave. involving a 2010 Chevy Camaro and a 2009 Nissan Altima.
Investigation revealed that the Camaro, driven by then 21-year-old Carlos Felix Tovar, was southbound in the 8100 block of Indiana Ave and struck the Altima as it was stopped at the red light going southbound on Indiana Ave at 82nd Street. The driver of the Camaro failed to control his speed and rear ended the Altima.
Tovar ran from the scene but was later captured by police.
The back right passenger of the Altima, Amanda Gonzales, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Three other people in the vehicle were also injured.
Tovar only had minor injuries. He was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He bonded out of jail two months later.
Tovar has to check into jail at 6 p.m. on Fridays and will be released at 6 p.m. on Sunday. If he violates his probation, he will be sentenced to 10 years in jail.
