Political scientist analyzes high voter turnout

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Millions of people have already cast their ballot and have made this this a record-breaking year across the nation and locally for voter turnout.
Political Scientist at Texas Tech University, Tim Nokken, said this is a very interesting election with a few different factors playing into that high turnout number.
“This election is different in the sense of enthusiasm that we are seeing in Texas," Nokken said. “Early voting numbers from this year are surpassing the overall voting numbers from 2014 midterm election.”
So far 66,370 registered voters have turned out to the polls to have their voices heard in this year’s midterm election in Lubbock County.That turnout has surpassed the past three midterm elections.
Nokken has been watching this election closely and he says the competitive nature between both political parties is one of the reasons more voters are heading out to the polls.
“I really think this is the perfect storm parties are really mobilized. Republicans are mobilized to protect the seats and the Democrats are mobilized to try to pick up seats so one of the factors that really drives increases in voting are competitive vibrant campaigns,” Nokken said.
He also said another factor of that high voter turnout is due to the number of young people who are voting.
“An element of certain uncertainty and surprise is that early numbers among younger voters are up and that’s probably a group we don’t really have a good handle on what we expect them to do once they get to the ballot box,” Nokken said.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 6th.
