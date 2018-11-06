Red Raider QB Alan Bowman still in Hospital

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech freshman quarterback is still at Covenant Health after being evaluated for his second partially collapsed lung injury.
Of course, this is a re-occurrence of his previous injury that occurred during the West Virginia game.
During coach Kingsbury’s media availability Tuesday afternoon, he gave an update on Bowman’s timeline of getting out of the hospital.
“We are hoping, and I don’t want to jump the gun. But, we are hoping tomorrow if everything keeps going the way that it is,” Kliff Kingsbury, Tech football coach, said.
On Sunday night, Kingsbury said that the freshman quarterback’s injuries were less serious than the previous injury, back in late September.
Jett Duffey is the lead candidate to start for Texas Tech, as he finished Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.
This season, Duffey has started one game for Texas Tech and has thrown for 627 yards and four touchdowns.
