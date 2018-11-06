Red Raiders set to tip off season against Incarnate Word

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball is officially back, as they are set to tip off their season with a three-game home stand starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Incarnate Word.
Coming into the game, it will be the second ever meeting between the two programs, where the Red Raiders beat the Cardinals 69-48 back in 2016.
For the Red Raiders, they return eight players from last year and welcome in six new comers.
Last season, Texas Tech had a record of 27-10, including a 17-1 record at the United Supermarkets Arena, and a 3-1 record in the NCAA Tournament.
Before the game starts, Texas Tech will unveil its NCAA Elite Eight banner and will give away 8,000 replica banners for fans at the game.
