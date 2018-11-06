Teens accused of shooting man who was calling 911 charged with aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On October 8, 2018, 52-year-old Jeff James called 911 around 1 a.m. to report possible burglaries, and he stayed on the phone while police were on their way. Police say he confronted the three males and was shot.
It happened in the 5000 block of 70th Street.
Police arrived in time to take the three suspects into custody, though the three tried to make an escape. James was then taken to UMC with serious injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.
Police arrested a juvenile, 19-year-old Anthony Acosta and 17-year-old Ruben Arguijo. Acosta and Arguijo were taken and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. They are still in the jail held on a $100,000 bond each. The juvenile suspect was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
On Tuesday, November 6, 2018, both Acosta and Arguijo were indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated robbery.
If convicted, an aggravated robbery charge carries a sentence of five to 99 years in a state prison and/or a fine of no more than $10,000.
