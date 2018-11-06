Texas Tech soccer set to host Princeton in NCAA Tournament

“It really has been one of the more fulfilling and absolutely one of the most fun (seasons) that I have had in coaching in a long time. So, now we are fighting for our lives,” Tom Stone, soccer coach, said. "Right now, it is win or go home, and I don’t think any of the guys want to go home. So, despite the fact that we have a really tough first game, second game, and third game, and whatever else comes next. It’s a great team to be going into battle with. "