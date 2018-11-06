Texas Tech soccer set to host Princeton in NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech soccer team has made the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in the last seven years as they will host Princeton on Friday in the opening round of the Tournament, the team learned Monday.
The Princeton Lady Tigers come to Lubbock as 10-time champions of the Ivy League.
But, they are coming into a place where Texas Tech has never lost an opening round game, as the Red Raiders are a perfect 4-0 when playing first round games at home.
In the last five postseason appearances, Texas Tech has an overall record of 5-4-1.
“It really has been one of the more fulfilling and absolutely one of the most fun (seasons) that I have had in coaching in a long time. So, now we are fighting for our lives,” Tom Stone, soccer coach, said. "Right now, it is win or go home, and I don’t think any of the guys want to go home. So, despite the fact that we have a really tough first game, second game, and third game, and whatever else comes next. It’s a great team to be going into battle with. "
