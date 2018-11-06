Wintry Precip Potential

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Did you like our weather yesterday? The sunshine? The afternoon warmth? Maybe not so much the wind? If you liked our weather yesterday, I have quite the deal for you today. After that, however, the deal’s off.
Today, Election Day, brings us a little more sunshine and a little less wind while afternoon temperatures will be similar to yesterday. Weather is certainly no excuse for not getting out to vote. Use our Hour-by-Hour breakdown here on our Weather Page (or in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App) to plan your preferred time.
Much cooler, and then colder, air is on the way. As I noted yesterday, cold air will begin to return tonight. I expect a drop of 20 or more degrees from today to tomorrow's high temperature, and a drop of around 45 degrees from today's highs to our late week lows. There may even be some light precipitation.
As the colder air moves in cloud cover will be on the increase. Patchy drizzle and a few sprinkles are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night, and are likely Thursday and Thursday night. I expect any precipitation to be very light, with perhaps a couple hundredths of an inch here and there and a tenth of an inch or so in a few spots.
Wintry precipitation may fall late Thursday night into Friday morning, though likely confined to the northern South Plains and southern Panhandle. At this time, it appears unlikely there will be any wintry accumulation on roads in the KCBD viewing area. Keep an eye or two on our Extended (Daily) Forecast here on our Weather Page or in our Weather App. Both platforms include forecasts out to ten days.
If you plan to winterize your home or vehicle, the time to do so has arrived.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 49°, nine degrees above average for the date. The high was 76°, eight degrees above the average. The November 5 record low is 22° (1959) and the record high 86° (1924 and 1916). For today, November 6, Lubbock’s average low is 40° and the high 68°. The record low is 16° (1959) and the record high 85° (1975). Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:51 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:12 AM CST.
