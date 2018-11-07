Clovis man sentenced for hiding bag of meth under sleeping infant

Clovis man sentenced for hiding bag of meth under sleeping infant
Aaron Clark has been sentenced for child abuse, drug possession and tampering with evidence (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 7, 2018 at 12:38 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 12:53 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been sentenced to prison for child abuse, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, 32-year-old Aaron Clark was sentenced to the maximum of 18 years in prison with six years being suspended in favor of supervised probation.

In September, a Curry County jury convicted Clark of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Clark was arrested in February of 2017 for a warrant. When officers told Clark he was being placed under arrest, police say he leaned into his car and placed a baggie of meth under his sleeping infant.

Clark’s sentence has been enhanced after he was found to be a habitual offender.

In June, Clark escaped the Curry County Detention Center, along with two other inmates. After a multi-day search and a standoff with law enforcement, Clark, the two other inmates and another suspect were arrested. All three inmates were charged with escape from jail.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.