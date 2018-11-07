Clovis man sentenced for hiding bag of meth under sleeping infant

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been sentenced to prison for child abuse, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.
On Tuesday, Nov. 6, 32-year-old Aaron Clark was sentenced to the maximum of 18 years in prison with six years being suspended in favor of supervised probation.
In September, a Curry County jury convicted Clark of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Clark was arrested in February of 2017 for a warrant. When officers told Clark he was being placed under arrest, police say he leaned into his car and placed a baggie of meth under his sleeping infant.
Clark’s sentence has been enhanced after he was found to be a habitual offender.
In June, Clark escaped the Curry County Detention Center, along with two other inmates. After a multi-day search and a standoff with law enforcement, Clark, the two other inmates and another suspect were arrested. All three inmates were charged with escape from jail.
