DECISION 2018: Results pending for biggest races around Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Polls for the 2018 midterm elections closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and KCBD NewsChannel 11 will have all the results as they come in.
Voters around Lubbock County will decide on a special election bond for a proposed dirt floor expo center in the County. More information about that bond can be found here: Will voters choose to increase hotel/motel occupancy & rental car tax for Lubbock County Expo Center?
In Lubbock County voters will also decide on who will be the county commissioner for Precinct 4. That race is between Republican Chad Seay and Democrat T.G. Caraway -- none of which are incumbents. More information on that election can be found here: Decision 2018: Lubbock County Commissioner Pct. 4
In Precinct 2 voters will decide on a county commissioner position between Republican Jason Corley and Democrat Nick Harpster. More information on that race can be found here: Decision 2018: Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2 election.
State-wide, voters will have the opportunity to decide on who will be the District 83 state representative. That race is between Republican Dustin Burrows and Democrat Drew Landry. Burrows is the incumbent in this race and more information can be found here: Decision 2018: Race for state representative District 83.
On the national stage, voters will decide who will represent them up in Washington D.C. in the race between Republican incumbent Jodey Arrington and his challenger Democrat Miguel Levario. More information on that race can be found here: Decision 2018: Texas’ 19th Congressional District race.
But the focus from a national standpoint is the heated race between incumbent Junior Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger Congressman Beto O’Rourke of El Paso. More information on that race can be found here: Win or lose, Cruz and O’Rourke may remain political forces.
