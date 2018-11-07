Is That Snow In Your Forecast?

The cold front, the cold air behind it, and the significant change in our weather we've had in our forecast (going back about a week) has arrived as expected. Damp, grey, and cold conditions will persist through early Friday morning. Precipitation, as forecast, is still expected to be light. Most of the time the precipitation will be in the form of drizzle. I expect precip totals of perhaps a couple hundredths of an inch with a tenth of an inch or so in a few spots. Patchy fog is possible, mainly in the overnight and pre-sunrise hours.