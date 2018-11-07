Is That Snow In Your Forecast?

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - There’s been what might be termed a major development in our local weather outlook. While today and tomorrow will be damp, grey and cold – as forecast – Monday may bring the area its first round of wintry weather. In this case, frozen and/or freezing precipitation. Read on and watch the video for more.
The cold front, the cold air behind it, and the significant change in our weather we've had in our forecast (going back about a week) has arrived as expected. Damp, grey, and cold conditions will persist through early Friday morning. Precipitation, as forecast, is still expected to be light. Most of the time the precipitation will be in the form of drizzle. I expect precip totals of perhaps a couple hundredths of an inch with a tenth of an inch or so in a few spots. Patchy fog is possible, mainly in the overnight and pre-sunrise hours.
The wintry precipitation we've mentioned which may fall late Thursday night into Friday morning is still possible. However, it looks even more likely any frozen or freezing precipitation will be confined to the northern South Plains and southern Panhandle and it still appears unlikely there will be any wintry accumulation on roads in the KCBD viewing area.
Today's peak temperature will be 30 degrees, or perhaps a bit more, cooler than Tuesday's high. Temperatures will remain on the cold side until Saturday afternoon. Saturday, of course, is a Game Day with Tech at home. Temperatures will moderate a bit more Sunday. Sunday is Veterans' Day. For specifics, please see our forecast here on our Weather Page (and in our free Weather App).
Back to Monday. In a major shift from yesterday's runs, both the American and European computer forecast models this morning show snow across much of the KCBD viewing area - including Lubbock - at some point Sunday night through Monday afternoon. This far ahead, I'm committing to a slight chance of precipitation, possibly some wintry showers in that time frame. I am waiting to see what subsequent model runs today and tomorrow show. Will they agree with this morning's outlook? With each other? It's still too early to talk potential snow amounts. Climatologically, early November is not known for significant snowfall. Also, current indications are temperatures will at best be marginal for snow accumulation.
On this date, November 7, in 1990 an ice storm began on the central and eastern South Plains late in the afternoon. By the time the storm ended mid-morning the following day, up to 3/4 inch of ice had accumulated on exposed surfaces. The thick glaze of ice downed tree limbs and power lines, particularly in Plainview and Crosbyton. Numerous minor traffic accidents were reported, mostly in Lubbock. “On This Day in Weather History” courtesy Caprock Weather.
