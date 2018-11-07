Light rain, cooler temperatures coming our way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On the average it’s about 25 degrees colder than Monday with Wednesday afternoon temps in the 40s to low 50s.
Tonight, colder with drizzle and light rain possible by morning and continuing through noon. Thursday morning lows will fall to the upper 30s in Lubbock and low 30s for the northwest south plains. The southern south plains areas from Seminole to Snyder will likely stay in the low 40s.
Increased cloudy cover and with the chance of rain it will be colder on Thursday with highs in the 45-51 degree range for all of the area. Here in Lubbock the afternoon temp will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday will stay chilly as the afternoon highs will remain in the 40s with some 50s in the area.
