Lime launches electric scooters in Lubbock

Lime-S costs $1 to unlock and $0.15 for every 1 minute of riding, and riders are instructed to abide by scooter laws upon unlocking the scooter. All scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled, making it simple for riders to find, unlock, and pick up a nearby vehicle using a smartphone. When the ride is finished, riders simply “end the ride” in the Lime mobile app and responsibly park by the street curb, or at a bike rack.