Lime launches electric scooters in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Lime, the largest American smart mobility solution provider, is launching Lime-S, Lime’s new electric scooter, on Wednesday, November 7 at 11 a.m. at Texas Tech University’s Memorial Circle. Representatives will be there to demonstrate scooters, offer rides and answer any questions.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said, “We welcome Lime to Lubbock and West Texas. We are grateful for Lime and their willingness to work with us on this micro-mobility agreement. This agreement helps make another ‘great day in Lubbock, Texas.’”
Sam Sadle, Lime Director of Government Relations and Strategic Development, added, “We’ve been working with Texas Tech University to ensure that Lime is a great partner for its student body and community and appreciate their support. With the launch of Lime-S, we are providing affordable, space-efficient, and environmentally friendly mobility options that many other college campuses currently have.”
Lime-S costs $1 to unlock and $0.15 for every 1 minute of riding, and riders are instructed to abide by scooter laws upon unlocking the scooter. All scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled, making it simple for riders to find, unlock, and pick up a nearby vehicle using a smartphone. When the ride is finished, riders simply “end the ride” in the Lime mobile app and responsibly park by the street curb, or at a bike rack.
To make sure the scooters are parked responsibly, Lime collects them on a daily basis, charging them and redistributing them in approved areas so that they are on the sidewalks fully charged, maintained, and ready to be ridden everyday. This also helps ensure that they are placed upright and parked responsibly, do not block pedestrian right-of-way or obstruct any sidewalks or roadways.
Eric Crouch, Managing Director of Texas Tech University’s Transportation & Parking Services, remarked, “We are excited to bring Lime to the Texas Tech campus to meet the shared mobility needs of our campus for scooters. The deep experience, commitment to customer service, and innovation that Lime brings to our campus will be a great benefit for our community. They also bring an unparalleled commitment to rider education and safety that is key to a successful program.”
In addition, Lime announced this week its continued commitment to safety and industry collaboration by investing over $3 million to help empower people to exhibit safe and responsible riding behaviors as part of their “Respect the Ride” campaign.
Lime realizes that it’s vital to ensure that new modes of mobility can coexist safely with cars on campuses and roadways. Lime is taking this commitment to the next level and demonstrating true leadership on safety.
The Respect the Ride campaign includes a community pledge and helmet distribution, product enhancement, safety brand ambassador program, ad campaign, and dedicated Trust, Education, and Safety team.
The first 25,000 riders to sign the pledge will receive free Lime helmets in the mail for showing their support. Over the next six months, Lime will distribute a total of over 250,000 free helmets to riders across the globe.
Additionally, Lime continues to develop features that promote safe riding and encourage riders to use safe and responsible riding behavior. In-app, Lime has added safety tutorials and ID scanning in select cities. With its scooter, Lime has recently launched its Gen 3.0 scooter, which has features designed around safety, including bigger wheels, better suspension for bumps and an added brake.
As the industry’s first to push out instructional videos (Scooter Safety Video, Bike Safety Video, Proper Parking Video), Lime will continue to proactively educate riders and non-riders alike on how to safely ride and responsibly park their scooters and bikes.
For more information on Lime’s comprehensive education and safety initiative, here’s a blog post written by Toby Sun, CEO and co-founder of Lime and the pledge (blog post hyperlink/pledge hyperlink).
For more on Lime’s electric scooters, visit Lime-S video here (a How-To video), or visit the Lime-S page here. For more information on Lime, here’s the media kit and list cities and campuses that Lime serves.
