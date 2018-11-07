One person arrested in fatal crash on Idalou Rd. at E. Broadway

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department crash investigators have reopened the intersection of Idalou Road and East Broadway after a fatal crash earlier this evening. All traffic has returned to normal.
At approximately 5 p.m., LPD received reports of a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Chevy pickup truck at the intersection Idalou Road and East Broadway. Officers located the pickup driver, a 52-year-old male, with life threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Through an on scene investigation, the driver of the Jeep, 20-year-old Keely Walker, was arrested and will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.
At this time, it appears Walker disregarded a stop sign as she traveled eastbound on East Broadway through the intersection and struck the pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Idalou Road.
This crash remains under investigation by crash investigators with the LPD Traffic Unit.
