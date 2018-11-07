Pay It Forward: Helping Bill’s Backpacks in Levelland

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipient is Bill’s Backpacks, a nonprofit based out of Levelland.
The organization is an after school program that helps in getting food to children who may not have some at home. This week KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union visited officials with Bill’s Backpacks inside Levelland High School.
