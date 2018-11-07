Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day Ceremony

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us as we commemorate our country’s veterans this Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11.
All visitors will be welcomed with free admission to the museum with activities throughout the day. The museum will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with ceremonial activities beginning at 2 p.m.
The ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Lubbock Fire Rescue Honor Guard, a Veterans Day Presidential Proclamation read by Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Griffith, taps performed by Jerry Serrano, and a flag folding ceremony demonstrated by American Legion. Dr. Idris Traylor will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
Children’s activities will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Salvation Army relief truck will be at the museum along with the American Red Cross. Light refreshments will be served.
