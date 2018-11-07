Sundown Roughneck Band places second at state marching contest

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KCBD) - There are hundreds of marching bands in the state of Texas, and there are thousands of high school students involved in those bands. Getting the chance to brag that your band is one of the best would be a high honor. After a recent performance, Sundown’s Roughneck Band has some bragging to do.
The Roughneck Band placed second in the UIL State Marching Contest Tuesday night at San Antonio’s Alamodome.
The band, one of 17 Class 2A bands to make the state marching contest (along with district rival New Deal) marked their 23rd trip to the state marching contest with a silver medal.
This was the first time in recent years the band went to state in back-to-back years thanks to UIL realignment that saw classifications switch when they attend.
They have won the entire contest on seven different occasions.
Under the direction of Mike Glaze and Georgann Weisgerber, the band performed “The Glory that was Rome” for the Alamodome crowd twice - first at 8:30 Tuesday morning, then again in the finals Tuesday night at 8:15.
According to their Facebook page the band is set to return to Sundown Wednesday evening at 5:30.
Congratulations to the Roughneck Band.
