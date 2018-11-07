Sunray police officer arrested in connection to New York double homicide

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - A Sunray police officer has been arrested in connection the the double homicide case in Sodus, New York.
On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Texas authorities arrested 34-year-old Bron Bohlar at his home in Dumas. He has been charged with conspiracy in the second-degree in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
Bohlar is currently in the Moore County Jail awaiting extradition to New York.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, Wayne County officials spoke on the investigation and the charges 32-year-old Timothy Dean and his wife, Charlene Childers, face. Dean has been charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. Childers has been charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
Wayne County officials say it is believed Dean pulled the trigger. Childers was in Texas at the time of the homicide.
The investigation into this double homicide is ongoing.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you the latest information.
