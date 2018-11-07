Texas Tech to lower flag in memory of College of Education Dean Scott Ridley

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is holding a flag ceremony in memory of College of Education Dean Scott Ridley, who died Oct. 22. The ceremony will be Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Texas Tech Police Department officers will lower the university flag at Memorial Circle to half-staff, where it will stay until sunset. Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and College of Education Acting Dean Robin Lock will make brief remarks.
Ridley was dean of the College of Education from 2011 until his death from cancer. He was 63. Ridley oversaw a large increase in external funding at the college, including a $25 million federal grant that funded the East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood. Ridley also earned national praise for his reform of Texas Tech’s teacher preparation program, Tech Teach.
