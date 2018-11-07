Texas Tech wins in basketball season opener

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders unveiled their Elite 8 Banner, the first in program history for last year’s amazing run then kicked off the season with an 87-37 win over Incarnate Word at the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday night.
Tech only led by 9 at the half but went on a 35-5 run to start the 2nd half. The Red Raiders outscored the Cardinals 48-7 in the final 20 minutes.
Jarrett Culver led the way with 16 points. Matt Mooney added 12 in his Red Raider debut.
Texas Tech forced 29 Incarnate Word turnovers.
The Red Raiders host Mississippi Valley State Friday night at the USA.
