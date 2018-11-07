Voters choose to increase hotel/motel occupancy & rental car tax for Lubbock County Expo Center

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock County voters have decided on a proposed increase to hotel/motel occupancy and rental car taxes to fund a multipurpose arena.
The special election for the funding of the proposed dirt floor Lubbock County Expo Center falls under Proposition A on the mid-term election ballot.
Randy Jordan, chairman of the Lubbock County Expo Center Steering Committee, said the venue would be capable of hosting a variety of events including concerts, rodeos and agricultural and equestrian shows.
In August, Lubbock County Commissioners voted to put this special election on the ballot.
The proposal included a two percent hike on the city’s hotel/motel occupancy tax and up to a five percent tax increase on rental cars to pay for the dirt floor arena.
In a recent news conference, Jordan said the plan is to construct the venue along North Loop 289 near University Avenue.
Jordan said if voters approve the hotel and rental car tax increases, the roughly $50 million project could be supported by a 30-year bond.
Jordan also said a non-profit board would manage the project, not county officials.
This comes after voters, in a special election earlier this year, decided to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum.
The venue, which served as home to a number of events including the ABC Rodeo, sits on Texas Tech University property and is now slated for demolition in 2019.
Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec told KCBD the space will be used to accommodate the university’s growing needs, which could include athletic housing.
The steering committee for the Lubbock County Expo Center said this venue could take the place of the coliseum, and host horse shows, equipment shows, professional rodeos, competitive livestock events, concerts, truck pulls, conferences, meetings and more.
