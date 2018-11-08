All Saints Volleyball heads to state for 4th straight season

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the 4th straight season, the All Saints Volleyball team is heading to the TAPPS State Tournament. The Lady Patriots won the title in 2016 and head Coach Kimberli Swett is pumped for this squad to try and bring home the title.
“We are so excited to represent our school. Going in the 4th year, it’s a tradition now. I have seven Seniors so they are well seasoned in their State Tournamentness. We are super pumped.”
The girls received a super sendoff from school Wednesday afternoon. They play in the State Semifinals Thursday and if they win for the Championship Friday. The Lady Patriots Coach loved seeing the school spirit at the sendoff.
“It’s just so cool to see all the little kids who come out. Even the middle schoolers cheer us on and love us. We are just excited to represent our school.”
