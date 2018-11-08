4 children dead after house fire near Wolfforth Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Emergency officials at the scene of a Wednesday night fire report that four children died after a house fire around 10:51 p.m. near 14000 block of County Road 1430.
Officials with the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department report the children who died were between the ages of 1-and-7-years-old.
Wolfforth, Carlisle and Woodrow volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, alongside deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The state fire marshal is currently investigating the fire.
“The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and any pending criminal charges,” according to a LCSO news release.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering more information about this fire and will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.