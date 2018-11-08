FDA approves drug to help with manure smell

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you’ve lived on the South Plains long, it’s a smell you are familiar with.
Cow manure, or as many will tell you “the smell of money.”
But now the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to change that, or at least soften the blow to the nostrils.
On Tuesday the FDA approved the drug Experior for animal use.
The idea behind the drug is that under specific conditions, it will result in less ammonia gas released in the manure.
In touting the drug, the FDA said the ammonia, known to cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, has caused atmospheric haze and noxious odors. But if you’ve ever walked outside on a windy day in West Texas, you were likely very aware of that last fact already.
The drug was approved for production by Indiana-based pharmaceutical company Elanco.
There is no timetable on when the drug will be made available to cattle operations.
