First Alert Weather Day Monday for chance of snow, windy and colder tonight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Cold temperatures continue across the South Plains through Friday.
A secondary strong cold front invades the South Plains tonight. Winds increase out of the north at 15 to 25 mph this evening and overnight tonight.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s across the South Plains by daybreak. Wind chill values drop into the 20’s overnight.
Models are showing drizzle across the area overnight. If temperatures fall below freezing, we could see some minor ice development on bridges and overpasses later tonight.
Cloudy skies are likely again Friday with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Gusty northeast winds continue through the midday hours. A slight chance of showers will be in the forecast Friday morning.
Gusty southerly winds return Saturday with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Southerly winds average 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
No rainfall is expected for the Texas Tech/University of Texas matchup Saturday evening, but gusty winds and cold temperatures are in the forecast.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been designated for Monday.
An upper level storm system and very strong cold front will bring the possibility for wintry showers across the area.
Current models are showing the risk for one to three inches of snowfall across portions of the South Plains viewing area.
It is too early to predict snowfall amounts, but current trends support the highest risk for accumulating snowfall north of Lubbock across the Northwestern South Plains and Texas Panhandle region.
Expect very cold temperatures Monday with hazardous travel possible late Sunday night through Monday.
