Surprise: Large alligator found in Kansas City hot tub

A 6-foot-long, 150-pound alligator is seen Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. The alligator, named Catfish, was found in a hot tub by a landlord evicting a tenant in Kansas City, Mo. The tenant, Sean Casey, described the alligator, named Catfish, as "gentle as a puppy." The alligator was removed by animal control workers, and will be temporarily housed at the Monkey Island Rescue and Sanctuary in nearby Greenwood. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP) (Tammy Ljungblad)