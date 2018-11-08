Highest ranked recruit commits to Texas Tech Basketball

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Chris Beard has landed the highest ranked recruit in school history as 6-4 shooting guard Jahmius Ramsey from Duncanville committed to Texas Tech Thursday. He made his decision on twitter.
Ramsey is ranked #28 in the ESPN 100.
He chose the Red Raiders over Memphis.
Top-40 forward Khavon Moore committed to Texas Tech as part of the 2018 class.
Things keep looking up for Texas Tech as they are coming off an Elite 8 season, the first in program history.
