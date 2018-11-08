Highest ranked recruit commits to Texas Tech Basketball

Source: Texas Tech Athletics
By Pete Christy | November 8, 2018 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 3:28 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Chris Beard has landed the highest ranked recruit in school history as 6-4 shooting guard Jahmius Ramsey from Duncanville committed to Texas Tech Thursday. He made his decision on twitter.

Ramsey is ranked #28 in the ESPN 100.

He chose the Red Raiders over Memphis.

Top-40 forward Khavon Moore committed to Texas Tech as part of the 2018 class.

Things keep looking up for Texas Tech as they are coming off an Elite 8 season, the first in program history.

