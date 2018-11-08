I Beat Pete: Slingshot basketball against Petersburg Buffaloes

PETERSBURG, TX (KCBD) - For my 925th I Beat Pete Challenge, I headed out to Petersburg for a slingshot basketball challenge against the Buffaloes football team.
In their first season under Coach Armando Solis, Petersburg football is off to a 7-2 start. The Buffaloes host Nazareth Friday for the District Title.
For the challenge, we played four quarters that were 2 minutes and 50 seconds long for each team.
You would shoot as many footballs and basketballs with the slingshot trying to score points. You get 1 point if you hit the rim but with the basketball, you could score 2 or 3 points.
If you made the basket with a football, you get double points 4 or 6 points.
Could Petersburg Beat Pete?
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
