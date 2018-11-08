LCU women preseason ranked in top 10 basketball preseason rankings

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps basketball team is preseason ranked in the Top 10 in two polls.
D2SIDA has LCU ranked at #3 in their Preseason media poll.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has LCU at #10 in their preseason rankings.
LCU already opened eyes winning an exhibition game in Dallas over SMU and battling New Mexico tough in Albuquerque.
Steve Gomez and the LCU Lady Chaps open the season Friday 1pm as they host Metro State of Denver.
