Oldest known animal drawing found in remote Indonesian cave

This composite image from the book "Borneo, Memory of the Caves" shows the world's oldest figurative artwork dated to a minimum of 40,000 years, in a limestone cave in the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo. Scientists say the red silhouette of a bull-like beast, upper left, is the oldest known example of animal art. (Luc-Henri Fage/kalimanthrope.com via AP) (Luc-Henri Fage)