Oldest known animal drawing found in remote Indonesian cave

This composite image from the book "Borneo, Memory of the Caves" shows the world's oldest figurative artwork dated to a minimum of 40,000 years, in a limestone cave in the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo. Scientists say the red silhouette of a bull-like beast, upper left, is the oldest known example of animal art. (Luc-Henri Fage/kalimanthrope.com via AP) (Luc-Henri Fage)
By CHRISTINA LARSON | November 8, 2018 at 8:34 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 8:34 AM
This undated photo provided by Kinez Riza shows mulberry-colored hand stencils in a cave in the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo. This particular style of hand stencil dates to the height of the Last Glacial Maximum about 20,000 years ago. (Kinez Riza via AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have found the oldest known example of an animal drawing: a red silhouette of a bull-like beast on the wall of a remote Indonesian cave.

The sketch is at least 40,000 years old, slightly older than similar animal paintings found in famous caves in Europe. Until a few years ago, experts believed Europe was where our ancestors started drawing animals and other figures.

But the age of the drawing — along with previous discoveries in Southeast Asia — suggest that figurative drawing appeared in both Asia and Europe about the same time.

The researchers also analyzed hand stencils and paintings of human scenes from the caves on the island of Borneo.

Their findings were reported Wednesday in the journal Nature.