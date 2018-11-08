Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade

Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms sit in the back of a Soviet made ZIS-5 truck as the the Spasskaya Tower is reflected in the windshield prior to the start of the Nov. 7 parade in Red Square, with St. Basil Cathedral and thew Spasskaya Tower in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. The event marked the 77th anniversary of a World War II historic parade in Red Square and honored the participants in the Nov. 7, 1941 parade who headed directly to the front lines to defend Moscow from the Nazi forces. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (AP)