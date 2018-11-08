Texas marks grim 18th anniversary of last fatality-free day along roadways

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Wednesday marked a gloomy milestone for the state. November 7, 2000 was the last fatality free day on Texas roads. That means every day for the last 18 years there has been crash where someone has died and most research done by the Texas Department of Transportation shows almost all of the crashes are 100 percent preventable.
Our law enforcement officers are the ones who usually see these fatal wrecks first hand. “It sticks with you when you see somebody in a car wreck knowing that family will never be the same. they’ve lost a loved one in that crash and we can’t bring them back, we can’t put that seatbelt on them now, we can’t take that alcohol out of their hands, that cell phone, whatever caused that crash to get them back. Its done,” said Lt. Bryan Witt with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Witt said he has come across far too many fatal wrecks during his career with DPS. “One of the worst things you can do is walk to a house in the middle of the night know the words that the words that’ll come out of your mouth will shatter that family for the rest of their life."
November 7, 2000 was the last day Texas roadways saw a fatality-free day. Over the course of those 18 years, 66,000 people have died on a Texas road.
“We do take it personally. We do think what can we do to make these road ways safe and what other educational tools can we put out in the public view in order to curb what we seen in the past 18 years,” said Dianah Ascencio with TxDOT.
Like Witt, she says almost all of these fatal wreck are are totally preventable. Drivers just need to stay focused.
“Slow down, take your time, put the cell phones down, don’t be distracted, and don’t drink and drive. The alcohol, the distraction, and the speed are what are the major factors to our crashes,” added Tracy Taylor, an officer with the Lubbock Police Department
To end the grim 18 year anniversary, the three say it is going to take team work from TxDOT, law enforcement officers, and the drivers.
“It is team work the law enforcement needs to be out and enforcing the laws but you need to have the public out having voluntarily compliance. It shouldn’t be a question if you put a seat belt on, put your children in the proper car seats, put away those distractions, and not to drink and drive,” said Witt.
TxDOT is taking the extra step to put an end to this statistic by creating a campaign called #endthestreaktx. Click here to learn more.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.