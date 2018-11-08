Trinity Christian Volleyball: The Drive for 5

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Winners of 4 straight TAPPS Volleyball State Championships, Trinity Christian is back in the State Semifinals on the drive for 5. Head Coach Tyler Neal is super proud of this group of Lady Lions.
“We’re so excited. It’s a great time of year. I told this team, I’ve just loved coaching them this year. We never really talk about the outcome. We try to get the process right and that’s loving each other well, playing good fundamental volleyball and playing for the Lord. We are really just blessed to back in this spot.”
Trinity Christian has just 2 Seniors on the team. Sophia Medina knows what State is like and she’s ready for this team to get out there.
“We try not to compare ourselves to the years before us. I think we had some really prominent players and this year we are really trying to focus on each other and working more as a team.
Trinity Christian will get a sendoff to State Thursday morning at the High School. The Lady Lions faces Grace Prep in the State Semifinals Friday. Senior Brenna Daniel is trying to make sure there’s no pressure on the team.
“We try not to put to much pressure on ourselves because we know State is a big deal. We try to play how we know how to play and it will be good.”
Good luck to Trinity Christian on their Drive for 5!
