Update On That Possible Snow

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Yes, I include an update on next week’s possible snow later in this post. But first.... The day began much like yesterday with damp, grey, and cold weather across much of the KCBD viewing area. Precipitation again will be light with rainfall totals of a couple hundredths of an inch or so possible, and up to a tenth of an inch in a few spots. The accompanying video includes our outlook for more drizzle and even colder air moving in tonight.