Update On That Possible Snow

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Yes, I include an update on next week’s possible snow later in this post. But first.... The day began much like yesterday with damp, grey, and cold weather across much of the KCBD viewing area. Precipitation again will be light with rainfall totals of a couple hundredths of an inch or so possible, and up to a tenth of an inch in a few spots. The accompanying video includes our outlook for more drizzle and even colder air moving in tonight.
Data this morning indicates any precipitation will end before sunrise Friday, and before it gets cold enough to change it from liquid to frozen or freezing. Plus, roads should remain warm enough to prevent lingering liquid on pavement from freezing. Use caution when approaching and driving over elevated roadways, such as flyovers, bridges, and overpasses, and watch for updates before you head out Friday morning.
Friday will be dry, but begins cloudy and cold with a temperature near freezing in the Lubbock area and below freezing in areas west and north. Friday afternoon a bit of sunshine returns but it remains chilly. Friday night brings another potential freeze in and around Lubbock with a freeze west and north.
Game Day will be dry, but begins mostly cloudy and cold. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and gusty with temperatures making it into the 50s. Saturday evening, also dry, will be mostly fair with temperatures falling to the low 40s and wind chills to the mid-30s around the end of the game.
Veterans' Day, Sunday, we will experience slightly moderating temperatures. While the day will be dry, the evening will bring a slight chance of rain and the night an increasing chance of wintry showers.
Will Monday be a Snow Day? Yesterday I told you (and showed you in a video) both the American and European computer forecast models showed snow across much of the KCBD viewing area - including Lubbock - at some point Sunday night through Monday afternoon. I wrote - This far ahead, I'm committing to a slight chance of precipitation, possibly some wintry showers in that time frame but I was waiting to see what subsequent model runs would show. Will they agree with the earlier runs? With each other? Well, yes and no.
Take a look at the accompanying video for the latest outlook from both the European and American for Sunday night and Monday. We still are looking at possible snow in the area Sunday night and Monday morning. And it's still too early to talk potential snow amounts. However, with the expected relatively mild temperatures before any precipitation, conditions will be marginal for snow accumulation on roads.
On This Date
November 8, 1979: A rare, out-of-season tornado was spotted in the early afternoon by a National Weather Service employee two miles north of the Reese AFB weather station. The tornado began as a small dust swirl 10-15 yards wide along the southwest edge of an expansive thunderstorm. A connection between the dust swirl and the base of the storm was visible only briefly. The tornado moved east-northeast at 30 mph and approached the Carlisle area where it was last reported at 1:57 PM. No damage occurred.
Courtesy Caprock Weather www.caprockweather.com
