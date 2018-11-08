Wayland Baptist closes out football season at home Saturday

Plainview TX (KCBD) -The Wayland Baptist Pioneers will honor 14 Seniors before Saturday’s 2pm game with Arizona Christian at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium.
“Those guys have helped us walk this thing through, so stepping on that field and playing for the last time, I think you’ll see great effort on their part,” Butch Henderson said in a Wayland Baptist news release. “It’s their last time to go play, which is sad from a coaching standpoint but at the same time I’m excited to watch them go play.”
With a win, the Pioneers will close out the season with a winning record as they are currently 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
With Veteran’s Day Sunday, all military veterans will be admitted into the game for free. At halftime there will be a moment of silence.
