Wilson Mustangs end 30 year football playoff drought

WILSON, TX (KCBD) -Not a single player on the Wilson Mustangs was born the last time the school made the high school football playoffs. It was 1988, 30 years ago. Last Friday night, Wilson made the postseason by beating Loop 76-57. Junior Tony Pantoja is thrilled to see his team end the drought.
“It’s pretty exciting for all of us to know that we are the first team since that long. I think older than my mom. It’s a pretty good deal.
5-2 Wilson now tries to end an even longer drought as they visit Southland Friday for the District Championship. 1986 is the last time Wilson football won District. Junior Stetson Wilke is excited for the opportunity.
“I think it’s going to be a really good game. We just have to work hard the rest of the week and go get a Gold Ball.”
The players give a lot of credit to their team chemistry to Head Coach Rhudy Maskew, who used to be on Spike Dykes Red Raider football staff. However, he says it’s a two way street.
“They have actually brought a lot more to me than I have to them. They make you feel good. They make you glad you are in education. These guys are great to be around.”
It’s been a lot time since there was excitement under the Friday Night Lights. Congrats to the 2018 Wilson Mustangs for ending their 30 year playoff drought.
