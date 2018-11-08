Winter’s chill continues

The break will end abruptly Sunday night as a very srong cold front moves in and brings a chance of lows in the 20s Monday morning and highs only near 40 degrees in the afternoon. Along with the cold comes a chance of some wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow by Monday morning. Some accumulations possible in the northwest south plains, but it will depend on the track of the weather storm as to how and where the winter weather will occur.