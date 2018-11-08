Winter’s chill continues

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Tonight, colder with drizzle and light rain possible by morning and continuing through noon. Thursday morning lows will fall to th3 upper 30s in Lubbock and low 30s for the northwest south plains. The southern south plains areas from Seminole to Snyder will likely stay in the low 40s.
Increased cloudy cover and with the chance of rain it will be colder on Thursday with highs in the 45-51 degree range for all of the area. Here in Lubbock the afternoon temp will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday will stay chilly as the afternoon highs will remain in the 40s with some 50s in the area. Rain chances will decrease during the afternoon and evening which will lead to some sunshine just in time for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 50s and a brief break in the chilly temps and rain.
The break will end abruptly Sunday night as a very srong cold front moves in and brings a chance of lows in the 20s Monday morning and highs only near 40 degrees in the afternoon. Along with the cold comes a chance of some wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow by Monday morning. Some accumulations possible in the northwest south plains, but it will depend on the track of the weather storm as to how and where the winter weather will occur.
We’ll keep you updated on that system as it approaches.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.