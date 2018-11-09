Acting AG faced criticism for case against gay Iowa Democrat

His lawyers argued that Whitaker's office committed prosecutorial misconduct by not playing for the grand jury parts of the recordings that were exculpatory — such as declining one payment from Vasquez and directing him to write checks to his company. Whitaker's office denied any wrongdoing. But it did acknowledge that one of its prosecutors made a mistake in withholding information that showed the FBI repeatedly paid Vasquez cash for his cooperation — information that came out weeks before trial and stunned the defense. Vasquez, who had filed for bankruptcy in 2001, testified at a pretrial hearing that he likely used some of the FBI money to buy drugs.