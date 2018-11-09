Cold front arrives Sunday, snow likely starts Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cold front hits Lubbock mid morning Sunday... Highs will vary from 48-51 and occur early in afternoon. Rain will move into northwest areas about 9pm. Rain in Lubbock about 10 p.m. and change to snow between 2-3 a.m. It will continue to snow through the afternoon…could exit all area by 4-5 Monday afternoon.
Tentative accumulations, about one inch in Lubbock and up to 4 inches in northwest areas. Amounts depend on track, temps and snow bands that may develop; so Lubbock could see more.
May still be some patchy ice on Tuesday morning in areas with heavier snow.
Winds on Monday very strong and high around 32 in city, so wind chills significant for first system. It clears out Monday night…
