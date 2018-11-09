Cold front arrives Sunday, snow likely starts Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cold front hits Lubbock mid morning Sunday... Highs will vary from 48-51 and occur early in afternoon. Rain will move into northwest areas about 9pm. Rain in Lubbock about 10 p.m. and change to snow between 2-3 a.m. It will continue to snow through the afternoon…could exit all area by 4-5 Monday afternoon.