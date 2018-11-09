First Snow of the Season

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - I’ve been talking about this since early Wednesday morning, when I started showing the model outlooks for this potential winter event just after 5 AM during Daybreak Today. This video includes the latest outlook for wintry weather - including snow - Sunday night and Monday. Today’s video begins with a quick recap of what to expect through the weekend and then delves into the winter weather potential. Later this morning I’ll add to this written part of your weather outlook.