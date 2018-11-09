Habitat for Humanity Lubbock Affiliate names new Executive Director

In October Habitat for Humanity Lubbock closed on a new home for a family and construction is underway on several additional new homes in the Talkington addition. The local office is located at 2910 Avenue N which is also the home of the original ReStore, offering construction materials, clothing, and other gently used items to the public for affordable prices. A second ReStore location is also open at 8004 Indiana Avenue in Melanie Square. ReStore 2 offers gently used furniture and home furnishings such as area rugs. All sales from both ReStore locations go toward the construction of affordable homes for individuals and families who qualify for the Habitat program.