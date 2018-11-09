Habitat for Humanity Lubbock Affiliate names new Executive Director

LUBBOCK, TX (News Release) - The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has selected Christy Reeves to serve as the new Executive Director. Reeves is a Lubbock native who attended Coronado High School and Texas Tech University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism.
Reeves has spent the last two decades working as a television news reporter, as Executive Director of the American Cancer Society, as a sales representative for three large pharmaceutical companies, as a General Manager for a local fitness facility, as a Marketing Director for multiple local companies, and has most recently owned a business consulting company.
Reeves is very excited to return to the non-profit world and feels that she can offer a great deal to Habitat for Humanity. Reeves says, “I am humbled and honored to serve such an incredible organization. I have already witnessed how giving individuals and families the opportunity to own a new, affordable home transforms lives. As we grow and build more homes, we will transform Lubbock into a stronger and more vibrant community. “
In October Habitat for Humanity Lubbock closed on a new home for a family and construction is underway on several additional new homes in the Talkington addition. The local office is located at 2910 Avenue N which is also the home of the original ReStore, offering construction materials, clothing, and other gently used items to the public for affordable prices. A second ReStore location is also open at 8004 Indiana Avenue in Melanie Square. ReStore 2 offers gently used furniture and home furnishings such as area rugs. All sales from both ReStore locations go toward the construction of affordable homes for individuals and families who qualify for the Habitat program.
For more information on how to make donations or volunteer, contact Lubbock Habitat for Humanity at (806)763-4663.
News release courtesy Habitat for Humanity.