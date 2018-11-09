HEALTHWISE: Say No to Sex Trafficking

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Sex trafficking in Lubbock has been described as “the hidden epidemic” with nearly 70 reported cases in this area last year, the youngest just 9 years old.
Dr. Patti Patterson is a pediatrician and Texas Tech Physician who specializes in child abuse.
She says nationally, last year there were more than 6,000 cases of reported human trafficking, including 69 in Lubbock. She there are red flags that parents and teachers can watch for that indicate a child is high risk for getting taken and sold for sex. She explains, "A child who is a loner, who has trouble, there's all sorts of layers of things, mental health issues, past physical abuse, past sexual abuse, all this can make a child a prime target for someone to befriend them and move them into this world."
Dr. Patterson is one of the speakers in a "Say No to Sex Trafficking" seminar Tuesday evening at 6:30 at Our Lady of Grace Church in Lubbock.
Sponsored by the Lubbock Medical Society and Latino Lubbock magazine, this is a free event for anyone in the community to come learn what we can all do to protect children from sex trafficking.
For more information, call (806) 785-7917 or contact Juanema@lcgcms.org.
