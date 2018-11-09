Lubbock restaurant takes part in “Horns Down” tradition

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Triple J’s Chophouse was host to of Raider Red and 200 of his closest friends Thursday evening at the restaurant’s 13th annual ‘Turning of the Horns.’
Every year Joe Keller, owner of Triple J’s gets a restaurant packed full of people to help celebrate the Texas Tech vs. Texas Longhorns game by turning a Longhorn head on the wall upside down.
Keller says the tradition started off as a joke when they were painting the restaurant the week before the rivalry matchup. He says it’s carried on for the past several years and continues to grow.
