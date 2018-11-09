Lubbock veteran given keys to new home

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Michael Vasquez is home.
The veteran is now in a smart home thanks to the West Texas Home Builders Association and West Texas Hero Homes.
Vasquez was first featured on Newschannel 11 in January, when he was told he was being given a brand new, mortgage free home.
Today, he received his new house keys. “Just seeing it all come together and everybody that was involved be here... It’s overwhelming, to say the least. And there’s not really words to you can put into to say how blessed we are by everybody that is involved,” Vasquez said as he thanked the crowd that gathered in the home,
Vasquez is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served tours in Afghanistan from 2005 until 2010.
