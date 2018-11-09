Oklahoma man wanted after ex-wife, former police officer stabbed 41 times in front of children

Frias is a 5-foot-11 white male weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Other unique physical characteristics include a tattoo on his left arm and discoloration on both hands due to a skin condition called vitiligo. He may be using the alias Louis Beltran in an attempt to hide his true identity. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals for information leading directly to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.