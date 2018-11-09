Oklahoma man wanted after ex-wife, former police officer stabbed 41 times in front of children

BLACKWELL, OK (KCBD) - The U.S. Marshals are intensifying their search for a murder suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing his ex-wife, a former police officer, 41 times in front of her young children in 2013. Luis Octavio Frias, 34, is now on the Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted fugitive list, and authorities are asking the public for information that could lead to his arrest.
“Our 15 Most Wanted list is reserved for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst,” said U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Director David Anderson. “It is without a doubt, Frias deserves to be on that list. The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring Frias to justice for this heinous crime.”
On Aug. 8, 2013, U.S. Marshals say Frias waited for his ex-wife, Janett Reyna, as she arrived to pick up her three young children at their grandmother’s home. Officials say Frias attacked her as she entered the house, and allegedly stabbed Reyna 41 times. Reyna had filed a protection order against Frias just two days before she was killed.
“Janett Reyna’s death not only devastated the lives of her children, it also devastated her community,” said U.S. Marshal Johnny Lee Kuhlman of the Western District of Oklahoma. “As a former police officer with the Blackwell Police Department, Reyna took an oath to protect and serve, and she did so honorably, especially for the most vulnerable.”
“When Reyna was killed, she was serving as the domestic violence prevention coordinator for the Ponca Tribal Police Department, where she worked tirelessly to protect victims from the same violence and abuse that ultimately ended her life,” said Kuhlman. “The Marshals are determined to bring Frias to justice for this senseless crime, and we implore the public to help us make that happen.”
Soon after the crime, the Kay County Sheriff’s Office charged Frias with first-degree murder. Authorities believe Frias fled the country and may have crossed the border into Mexico, but they are asking the public to be vigilant, because he could be anywhere.
Frias is a 5-foot-11 white male weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Other unique physical characteristics include a tattoo on his left arm and discoloration on both hands due to a skin condition called vitiligo. He may be using the alias Louis Beltran in an attempt to hide his true identity. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals for information leading directly to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.
